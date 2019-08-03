KSU urges govt to tackle drug menace in city

SHILLONG: Following the harsh reality that drug abuse has gripped entire the entire city, the Khasi Students Union (KSU) has asked the state government to immediately come up with strong mechanism to tackle the drug menace once and for all.

KSU President Lambok Marngar on Friday said that the union is concerned over the rise in drug abuse in Shillong and the matter was also taken up with the Home Minister James Sangma.

“We believe that the government should come out with some strong policy and mechanism to tackle this menance for once and all,” he said.

Stating that the problem of drug menace is not confined only to Shillong but to the entire state, he lamented that the youths are getting affected in large numbers due to the drug menace.

According to Marngar, it is high time for the government to take measures or else it will be difficult to curb the issue in absence of a strong mechanism.

It may be mentioned that the KSU, on several occasions, has detected youths indulged in drug abuse, and the union usually gives them counselling besides taking up the matter with their parents.

The concern of the NGOs assumes significance as menace of drug is spreading its vicious tentacles across the city and other parts of the state.

Recently, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills District station apprehended two women and seized 32 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 393.38 gram estimated to cost around Rs 74.74 lakh.

Prior to the seizure, the ANTF, last month, had arrested another woman and seized around 500 grams of heroin.