Kingmaker UDP faces tough times ahead without Roy

SHILLONG: Kingmaker UDP is facing a difficult time with the passing away of its leader Donkupar Roy, who has been termed the architect of MDA coalition.

The UDP is now confronted with issues like choosing a party president, legislature party leader, Speaker and winning the by-election in Shella.

Some UDP leaders admitted that the sudden demise of the party leader has affected the morale of the seniors and the rank and file alike.

In the coalition politics of the state, UDP has been a deciding factor for any government formation in the past.

The party did not have any aversion to go with both Congress and BJP as was the case from 2000 till date.

The party had also faced many debacles as from the 21 seats in 1998, its strength has been reduced to less than ten in the last many terms.

The split in the UDP following the Meghalaya House scandal in 2001 further weakened the party as several rebel MLAs formed the Meghalaya Democratic Party.

Roy took over as the UDP president in 2003 when the party had already suffered a setback and it was a difficult task for him to revive it.

In the subsequent Assembly elections from 2003 till 2018, the party could not make much impact.

UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said in 2012 when the party was supporting the Congress-led government, the UDP had preferred to come out of the coalition to enable it to strengthen the base and improve its performance but finally it did not materialise.

Cabinet Minister and UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh, however, ruled out any crisis in the party following the death of the party leader.

He said the party legislators will meet next week to discuss election of new legislature party leader, Speaker’s post and other related issues.

As far as the by- election is concerned, the party wants a relative of the late leader to contest the Shella seat. “We have left it to the wisdom of the family members to decide on the matter”, he said.

Dkhar said though the election of the office bearers was scheduled for September 11 this year as decided when the party president was alive, the party leaders will meet likely on Friday to elect an acting president.

Party sources said that the post of president may go to a legislator and speculation is rife that Metbah may be appointed as the new party chief in September. He is also the frontrunner for the post of the Speaker, sources added.