KHADC EM lodges police complaint against FB post

SHILLONG: Umsning constituency MDC and Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Macdalyne Sawkmie Mawlong has filed a police complaint against miscreants responsible for using derogatory remarks and body shaming her on social media Facebook.

The matter came to light after a Facebook post went viral on social media wherein degrading remarks were made against the MDC by an FB user.

Mawlong on Saturday told reporters that she was unaware of the post until she started getting calls from everyone regarding the remarks made against her

Condemning the act, the woman MDC said that the attempt of attacking the integrity of any woman is unacceptable in the society.

“It happened to me today; tomorrow it can happen to any woman or any mother; So I have come forward on behalf of all the women who are victims of such crimes.” She said.