Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Dima Hasao reviewed

GUWAHATI: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Chief Executive Member (CEM), Debolal Gorlosa has reviewed the efforts to accelerate water harvesting and conservation measures in Dima Hasao under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan project launched by the Prime Minister

During the meeting the two deputed officials from Piramal Foundation, a Mumbai based group engaged in this project to achieve its objective, gave their presentation on the findings and suggestions to proceed with a focus on three aspects: water conservation, rainwater harvesting and rejuvenation of natural water bodies.

Various line departments such as Forest, Soil conservation, Fisheries, PHE, PWD, Irrigation, Agriculture, Health, Water Resource and DRDA presented their targets set till September 30 next as their activities towards water conservation measures. Next target has been done in phase manner on achievement of the last.

As stated by the Chief Conservation of Forest, Dima Hasao, around 4.25 lakh saplings have so far been planted by their department alone recently and it is to be noted that there have been plantation drives by the other departments and council members in their respective constituencies taking the figures close to 10 lakh in the district.

From setting up of new ponds and fisheries, to construction of new water reservoir for conservation for rainwater harvesting, to renovation of existing structures for water conservation under PHE departments the discussion was minutely scrutinized, suggested and rectified where necessary, by CEM Debolal Gorlosa.

All the Executive Members and Members of Autonomous council present were urged by CEM to actively participate in bringing awareness among the people in the villages under them with cooperation of the departmental officers and gaonburas.

During the meeting it was suggested that two nodal officers be deputed for Jal Shakti from each line departments for better coordination and smooth update of the activities