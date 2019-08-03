Intoxicated driver rams vehicle and kills pedestrian near Tura

TURA: A driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his speeding maruti van into a pedestrian near Rongram,16 kms from Tura, throwing both vehicle and victim into a gorge leading to his death on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at Alagre village, between Asanang and Rongram at around 4:30 in the afternoon.The accused driver of the vehicle, which shockingly did not even have a number plate, has been identified as Twinkle A Sangma of Edenbari.

Under heavy influence of alcohol, the accused driver was coming at high speed from the direction of Asanang towards Tura.He allegedly rammed his vehicle into Bilat Sheikh of Singimari who was walking on the side of the road.

Sheikh was hit with full impact from behind and he was flung into the nearby gorge along with the vehicle.While Sheikh died on the spot the killer driver survived the impact unscathed.

“The driver is suspected to be intoxicated and not in the condition to give his statement,” informed police.He has since been taken into custody and admitted in a hospital for medical examination.

Rash driving under influence of alcohol is a common problem in many parts of Garo Hills, including Tura. Failure on the part of authorities to clamp down on this menace has given many such unscrupulous characters to get away with the crime of drunk driving.