2nd season of country’s largest baby league gets off

SHILLONG: The second season of country’s largest baby league got kicked off on a roller coaster on Saturday as little wonders put in their best to register a win for their team.

After the success of the first edition of Meghalaya’s chapter of baby league football last year, the Meghalaya Football Association along with Tata Trust this year is organising the five-month-long baby league football tournament, where the little ones are given a platform to show their skill and also gets groomed at the same time.

MBL or the Meghalaya Baby League, one of India’s largest junior football leagues aims to groom professional footballers.

All India Football Federation, vice president, Larsing Ming said that he was extremely happy that they had been able to carry forward second year in succession and this year it had expanded to six different districts

“I am happy to see the turn out and I hope this will continue over the course of five months”. He said

Meanwhile, the parents were full of praise for the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) for organising the baby league as they feel that the initiative would help their tiny tots in learning the skills of the game right from the tender age.

” I thank Meghalaya Football Association for introducing baby league. This is the right initiative towards the right direction. Catch them young for the overall growth at the right time,” said Timing Lyngdoh whose son was playing from Greenergy Lions Langsning.

Another parent, Dominic Kharmujai said that it was important for children as they would learn about football besides the fact that physical exercise was very important as students these days spend their time mostly watching television and paying mobile”.

Another parent, Kynsai Changreada said that this initiative was important as it took cares of not just the physical well-being of a child but also taught them discipline and team work which was crucial for their overall development.

Arki Nongrum, member of the Meghalaya Football Associationsaid he was happy to see the overwhelming support received from parents and other community members in supporting the inaugural season.

Meanwhile, Co- Owner of Greenergy Langsning Lions, Laila Kharkongor said that the league was aimed towards the holistic development of the children and was going in the right direction.

It may be mentioned that there are 54 teams, 5000 players and the season will last for over five months.

The baby league is the brainchild of the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), aimed at creating competitive football eco systems at the grassroots.

In this league, there are 24 teams that have players between the age of 4 to 13 years and each team has to have at least 10 per cent female players as well.

“The objective is to create a template to roll out a national grassroots football development plan and this is the key focus for football going forward in India and the thrust is on grassroots engagement”.

The project also proposes to introduce kids to the experience of participating in a competitive league environment for a prolonged period and continue giving them such a platform.