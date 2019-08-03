1 dead in road mishap near Tura

TURA: One person was killed on the spot when the vehicle he was travelling in fell into a gorge at Alagre, near Rongram, 17 kms from Tura.

The incident took place at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when a speeding Maruti van coming from the direction of Asanang towards Tura suddenly veered off the road and fell into a nearby gorge.

A co-passenger who was in the vehicle was killed on the spot while the driver survived with injuries.An identity card found at the site of the accident identified the deceased as a resident of Singimari town.

At the time of filing this story police were trying to retrieve the body from the wreckage and the injured driver, said to be from Edenbari locality, has been taken for a medical examination.