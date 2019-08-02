WI coach promises entertainment vs India

Fort Lauderdale: West Indies coach Floyd Reifer is confident that T20 megastars like Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine alongwith some talented youngsters will provide the fireworks against India when a sell-out weekend crowd shows up for the two T20 Internationals starting here on Saturday.

The West Indies T20 squad camped in Florida to acclimatise with sultry conditions and Reifer’s team, which he calls a fine blend of youth and experience, will turn the heat on the Virat Kohli-led team full of youngsters. “The team is young, and we like to mix the experienced players with the youth. We have a very good blend. We are looking forward to the matches here in Florida. It should be a very exciting weekend, we lots of entertainment for the fans,” Reifer told the Cricket West Indies official website as the side geared up for Saturday morning. With Pollard, Narine and skipper Carlos Brathwaite in the mix, West Indies would certainly start as favourites after some intense training sessions at the Broward County Stadium. “We have players like (Kieron) Pollard and (Sunil) Narine making a return to the team as well as the captain Carlos Brathwaite and they have a lot of experience at this level and in this format. Among the junior players, Reifer singled out 27-year-old left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and reserve wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble. (PTI)