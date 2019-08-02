US sanctions against Iranian foreign min amid growing tensions

Washington: In an unprecedented action that will further escalate tensions with Tehran, the US slapped sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif which will curtail his international travel and freeze his assets in America.

Tensions between the two nations have heightened after the US last year. Washington has since reimposed tight sanctions affecting the Iranian economy.

“Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of the Iran’s Supreme Leader and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world. The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

“This action represents another step toward denying the Iranian regime the resources to enable terror and oppress the Iranian people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Thailand, said in a statement soon after the Department of Treasury announced the designation of the Iranian foreign minister.

The Iranian regime facilitates and supports terrorism, jails and tortures innocent Iranians, fuels foreign conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and, in recent weeks has expanded its nuclear programme, he said.

Pompeo alleged Zarif is not merely the diplomatic arm of the Islamic Republic but also a means of advancing many of the Supreme Leader’s “destabilising” policies. “Foreign Minister Zarif and the Foreign Ministry he runs take their direction from the Supreme Leader and his office. Foreign Minister Zarif is a key enabler of Ayatollah Khamenei’s policies throughout the region and around the world,” he said.

Under the sanctions, all properties of Zarif that are in the US or in the possession or control of US entities will be blocked.

The Treasury said any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates a significant transaction for or on behalf of Zarif could be subject to US correspondent account or payable-through sanctions.

Supporting the decision to impose sanctions to block any US-based assets of Zarif, Senator Marco Rubio said, “The Iranian regime blatantly violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by concealing from international inspectors its dangerous atomic archive for rapid nuclear weaponisation, and it continues to violate the deal by escalating its uranium enrichment activities. The right response here is to continue maximizing international pressure against the Iranian regime-not to ease it.”

Meanwhile, Zarif sought to downplay the US sanctions against him. “The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s ‘primary spokesperson around the world’. Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda,” he tweeted. (PTI)