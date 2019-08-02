Training on soft skills, career counselling ends in Ri-Bhoi school

NONGPOH: A two weeks long Workshops and Programme of Avenues Aspire Meghalaya on Soft Skills, Career Readiness, Coaching and Talent Identification programme for more than 300 young students of Alpha English Higher.Secondary School, Nongpoh was finally concluded on Friday in a programme held at District Library and Auditorium Hall Nongpoh.

The programme has been supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India through the Directorate of Arts & Culture, government of Meghalaya and Avenues.

The programme was graced by A.L Hek, Minister in-charge of Art and Culture, Health & IPR, Government of Meghalaya in the presence of R.M Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner, Mark Stone Laitflang Managing Director of Avenue and others.

Speaking on the occasion, A.L Hek said he felt immensely pleased to be part of the programme and lauded and appreciated the team of Avenues for their contribution services in encouraging school children particularly the youths for their prosperous future livelihood.

He said that Avenues created a platform for all young students and youths to enable them to expose their skill and talent in different forms, hence he appreciated and congratulated the candidates who took part in the programme and encouraged them to exposed what they have learnt.

He also expressed his gratitude to school teachers for shaping and moulding the value of life to young children, they are like architects for future generation, he added.

Furthermore, A L Hek in his speech spoke about the value of life which is a self-discipline, he expressed the importance of a life skill and a soft skill, as life skill is the one which we have learnt from the grandparents whereas the soft skill is the modern technique. He further expressed that most important life skill for young children is the self-discipline. Therefore, to overcome in anything they do, children must maintain self-discipline and will power so that they can achieve success in life.

A.L Hek also said to young students that the future lied in them, therefore to be someone with honour and dignity in future, they needed to first understand the values of life, which is self- discipline. He also stated that every parents had a dream of their children’s career, parents want their children to hold higher position in the society. Therefore, to fulfill their dreams, young students need to be self-disciplined with strong will power and to be hard-working for a bright future.

The event ended with distribution of certificates to all the successful participants of the programme.

IANS