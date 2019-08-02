Schools need to submit salary plan

SHILLONG: The Joint Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), T. Pyngrope said she will reveal the names of Deficit schools which do not submit the proposal of salaries and arrears to the office which is the reason for the delay in releasing the salaries and arrears of the teachers.

Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) president, Babu Kular Khongjirem informed that Pyngrope said this to him on phone on Tuesday. Proposal of salary and arrears are sent by the schools to the DSEO and then forwarded to the Director.

In this connection, Khongjirem told the press that the KJDSTA welcomes the move of the Joint Director to reveal the names of such defaulting schools.

The association has urged the high officials of the state education department to release the pending salaries and arrears of revised pay.

“It is shocking that the Joint Director said that she will write a strong letter even to the Principal Secretary of the Education department as to why he assured the association to release the pending arrear of the deficit teachers,” he said.

Further, Khongjirem said that Pyngrope offered the leaders of KJDSTA to calculate their salaries and arrears in the office of DSEL instead of teaching in schools every day.