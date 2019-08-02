School heads meet in Tura to discuss ‘Project Star’

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Friday chaired a meeting held for Principals and Heads of Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools (both Government and Private) at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura. The meeting was attended by Rama Krishna Chitturi, SDO (C) Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division, District School Education Officer, Tura, Heads of Institutions of schools and colleges of the district including representatives from Medical, Police department and Development Committee members.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner informed about the Project Star entitled “School Transformation by Augmenting Resources” in the district which aims to provide preliminary career guidance and councelling to school students and help them to choose their career in future. Stating that a teacher is the role model of most of the students, he requested them to be careful in their behaviour and to inspire their students to cultivate good values and become better citizens in future.

With regard to under age driving taking place in the district, he informed that an order would be passed prohibiting it and also requested both the parents and teachers to cooperate and ensure that under age children do not drive. Moreover, he said that as per the instruction of the State Government, the Administration would soon enforce a Task Force along with representatives from Police department and School functionaries to check and monitor school students buying and using tobacco and other products and cautioned the shopkeepers not to sell tobacco and other products to minors and school students and to put a notice infront of the shop clearly indicating ban of sale to minors.

Another important issue discussed during the meeting was on the importance of Solid Waste Management and a direction was given to teachers to sensitize the students about segregation of degradable and non-degradable waste and not to throw especially plastics in the surroundings and to dedicate just 15 minutes for conducting cleaning drive in their respective school and nearby areas. The DC also sought the cooperation of all the citizens to maintain cleanliness and urged them to continue community support in this. He also advised the concerned heads of schools to start a school kitchen garden so as to impart the effort of menial labour to the students and to ensure that they learn various farming activities.

Referring to the dismal percentage in the recently conducted Board Examinations, the Deputy Commissioner suggested the Heads to conduct extra classes for those students who will be appearing for Board Examinations. He also instructed them to conduct morning assemblies on regular basis, encourage reading of newspapers, impromptu speaking, etc so that they gain more knowledge and communicate better in future.DM & CHO, Tura I M Sangma informed during the meeting about the distribution of iron folic tablets in all the schools of the district and to follow the instructions in the format while filling the data for submission. She also informed that RBSK team will also visit all the schools and screen the students for any deformity or deficiency and provide necessary treatment for the students.