Rymbui writes to Centre on draft edu policy

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has written to the Centre expressing reservation over the Draft National Education Policy.

The minister said he had sent the letter to the Union Secretary, Education, on Wednesday.

The concerns of the state government, among others, are that the contribution of Christians is not recognised in the Draft Education Policy.

Besides, the state government wants minority-run institutions to manage school managing committees through the sponsoring bodies as this will acknowledge their contribution.

The government is also against imposition of Hindi and the language formula put forward in the draft policy.

Rymbui will meet the Union Human Resource Development Minister in Delhi soon to submit a memorandum in this regard.

Curriculum meet

Rymbui also chaired the second meeting of the task force on restructuring the state curriculum frame work on Thursday.

According to Rymbui, the state is planning its own syllabus to be developed by the task force comprising experts from relevant fields.

The exercise is likely to be completed by this year.