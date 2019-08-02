Road projects not cancelled: Tynsong

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister, in-charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong has stated that all the road projects of Meghalaya under Bharatmala Pariyojana is intact. It is a centrally-sponsored, funded road and highways project of the Centre.

Tynsong on Thursday said that it is not a question of cancelling the road projects and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways told the State Government to keep the projects under it on hold.

“ The question of cancellation of these projects does not arise and we do not know why the Ministry has asked all the State Governments to keep the road projects on hold,” he said.

According to Tynsong, the Central Government may want to have a new policy or maybe a new methodology for the project is in place.

However, he also said that the State Government has many more programmes under which road connectivity will be taken up like World Bank programme, Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, State plan and others . The government will make sure that all the important road projects are completed in view of the upcoming National Games 2022.

The statement of Tynsong assumed significance as the Centre has kept all the projects under Bharatmala in Meghalaya and other parts of the country on hold.