Reply sought from Govt on SGH official’s transfer

TURA: Organizations from South Garo Hills have sought a reply from the government on the reports of transfer of current Additional Deputy Commissioner, Charming N Sangma from the district.

Several organizations from the district including the GSU, ADE, A’kim Saldora Society, Gasuapara Area Citizens’ Forum and CEPARD along with Nokmas and the general public recently held a meeting on the issue and decided to take steps to stop the transfer.

During the meeting, it was resolved that the government must reply to the demands and clarify on the matter within seven days failing which, the organizations along with the people could resort to agitation.

It may be mentioned that recently, the organizations had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma requesting that the transfer of the senior official is put on hold. However, the government is yet to serve any intimation on the matter to the organizations.