Normalcy in Ri Bhoi village after clashes

NONGPOH: Ri Bhoi district police have tightened security measures in the Umsiang area following clashes between two communities earlier this week even as the situation has since returned to normal.

Local legislator of Mawhati, Dasakhiatbha Lamare, and MDC, Charles Marngar, on Wednesday rush to Umsiang to restore normalcy in the area.

According to reports, clashes broke out between the two communities at Amjong after a paratha-eating contest at a tea stall at Amdubighat.

Two youths identified as Nidul Lymphuid of Amphreng village and Mithun Kramsa of Amdubighat village had engaged in the paratha-eating competition at the tea stall run by one Bongka Kumar Sarkar, a resident of Refugee Colony on the evening of July 28.

However, soon after the competition ended, a quarrel broke out between the two youths in which the tea stall owner intervened and attacked Nidul Lymphuid. Lymphuid later returned to his village and informed the local youths of the incident. It was after the youths from Amphreng village went to enquire about the incident from the tea stall owner, that another clash erupted as the tea stall owner along with some others, threatened the youths of Amphreng village with sharp weapons.

Later, it was alleged that some residents of Refugee Colony had brought a group of four armed men in a white Bolero having registration number AS21 C 5488 at the village, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among the residents.

However, at the intervention of the MLA and MDC on Wednesday, the situation has been brought under control and the two communities also signed a compromise letter at Umsiang Police Outpost in presence of the Amphreng village headman, Nogen Lymphuid.

Speaking to newsmen, both the MLA and MDC of Mawhati constituency expressed grave concern over the incident which has affected peace and harmony among the people.

Regarding the alleged use of armed men, the MLA and MDC said that the matter will be taken up accordingly with concerned government officials and Police to conduct an inquiry and act as per relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, Marngar also expressed concern that the situation might arise again in the near future, and to prevent that from happening, he will soon hold a meeting among the traditional heads of Raid Maiong, Lymphuid, Amjong, Makdoh and Sakra on August 3 at Umsiang village.