NEHUSU protests against results delay

SHILLONG: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) staged a sit-in demonstration on the University campus on Thursday in protest against the delay in announcement of results of the Sixth Semester examinations.

“We will continue with the sit-in protest until the results are declared. We oppose the lackadaisical system of administration in NEHU and we hope our indefinite strike will bring in change in the system of administration in the days to come,” NEHUSU president Genuica Majaw said.

The NEHUSU leaders were irked at the apathy of the NEHU administration since the delay in announcement of the results has affected thousands of students who are studying in colleges affiliated to NEHU.

She informed that the Sixth Semester examinations were held in March but the results were yet to be declared. She went on to say that students of different colleges are struggling since the admissions process in various universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Dibrugarh University etc., have been completed. She added that NEHU cannot accommodate all the students if other universities reject their application.

Meanwhile, advisor of NEHUSU Rangdajied Marwein said the student organisation has always tried to use diplomatic means to resolve issues but they were being taken for granted by the University authorities.

“We have decided to take this drastic step to make sure that such a thing does not happen again in the future. We know NEHU can accommodate 30-40 students for the PG course, but where will the thousands of other students go if all other central universities stop their admission?” he said.

He said that a timeframe to announce the results is set in every university but only NEHU’s results are delayed and this act will affect students from poor background who have to seek admission in private universities.

“The Vice-Chancellor should take moral responsibility if the youths of the state are affected due to the late declaration of results. If the lives of the youths are at stake, then the VC should pen down his resignation at the earliest,” he added.