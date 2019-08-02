MDA to meet soon for new Assembly Speaker

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government will meet soon to decide on the new Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

NPP’s senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government would meet at an appropriate time to discuss the way forward as to who should be the new Speaker of the Assembly.

The statement from Tynsong comes after the state lost the veteran leader and Speaker of the Assembly, Donkupar Roy, on Sunday.

Tynsong, however, refused to divulge any more details about the meeting by stating that the time is not right to deliberate or discuss the issue as they are still in mourning since they lost their leader.

He also asserted that the MDA Government would continue to serve the people of the state.

“We will continue to serve the people as it used to be with our programmes,” he said.

The MDA Government was in the mourning period for three days following the demise of Roy, who was also the president of the United Democratic Party.

The UDP is a major partner in the MDA Government which is being supported by many non-Congress parties including NPP, BJP, PDF, NCP, HSPDP and independents.

Asked about how the MDA coalition is doing after the demise of the UDP president also known as the architect of the coalition government, Tynsong said the coalition is doing good and will continue to move forward together.

“We will continue to work together forward and serve the people,” he said.

Roy’s family to take call on Shella by-poll: UDP

UDP working president Bindo Mathew Lanong on Thursday said bereaved family members of Assembly Speaker and party president Donkupar Roy and his supporters would hold consultations on who should contest the by-election to the vacant Shella seat.

He, however, reiterated that there is a general feeling among the party members that someone from the family should carry the baton.

Lanong added that Roy’s family and supporters would inform the party of any decision they take.

“The party would take a call after getting their feedback”, he said.

To a query on which party leader would assume charge as Speaker, he said the matter called for a thorough discussion.

“It is too early to discuss the matter. But the party will ensure that there is consensus,” he said.

Responding to another query, Lanong said the decision on the next party president is likely to be taken during the general council meeting in September.

“As per practice, the most senior member of the party will assume charge as acting president of the party,” he added.