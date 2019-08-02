Mawlai bypass to be opened this month

SHILLONG: In what can only be considered as good news for the citizens of Shillong, the long-pending Mawlai bypass is all set to be inaugurated later this month after which traffic along the Guwahati- Shillong road is expected to reduce by at least 30 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said that the target is to complete the road within August, adding that “only final touches are being made in one or two stretches of the road”.

“I will be requesting the chief minister to inaugurate the road soon,” he said.

He also informed that the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong recently met and apprised him on the need to make Mawkynroh police outpost operational as soon as possible as there are fears that anti-social activities may crop up once the road becomes operational.

“I will take up the matter with the Home Minister as we would also like to simultaneously inaugurate the police outpost as well as the road,” he said and added that the proposed police outpost would also help in regulating traffic.

Reacting to a query, Tynsong said that there has been a huge cost escalation as far as the road project is concerned as the initial budget was Rs 11 crore.

Tynsong said that the escalation can be attributed to the fact that three contractors engaged in the past were unable to complete the work and as a result, a new contractor was allotted the work which caused the budget to rise to Rs 21 crore.

He also claimed that traffic congestion along the arterial GS Road will reduce by 30 per cent once the road is operational.

The road – which is more than 7 km in length – connects the NEHU junction with the proposed ISBT at Mawiong.

On completion of the Mawlai bypass, vehicles coming from Guwahati and Ri Bhoi can be diverted through the new road giving relief to residents of Shillong.