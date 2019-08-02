LS nod for Pocso Act change

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha members on Thursday supported an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act providing for death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault on children besides stringent punishments for other crimes.

Moving for the Bill for passage, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the draft legislation amends the existing act which seeks to protect children from offences such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography. (PTI)