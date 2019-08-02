Local MLA, MDC intervene to prevent communal clashes

NONGPOH: Following clashes between Lalung tribe and the Bengalis residing at Refugee Colony at Amjong in Ri Bhoi District, local legislator of Mawhati, Dasakhiatbha Lamare and MDC, Charles Marngar on Wednesday rushed to Umsiang to bring back normalcy and harmony among the people residing in this border areas.

It may be noted, the clashes begun with a simple ‘paratha’ eating competition among two youths, identified as Nidul Lymphuid of Amphreng village and Mithun Kramsa of Amdubighat village at one tea stall at Amdubighat being run by one, Bongka Kumar Sarkar residing at Refugee Colony on the evening of July 28.

However, soon after the eating competition ended, there were quarrels among the two youths in which the tea stall owner intervened and attacked Nidul Lymphuid black and blue. Lymphuid later went to his village and informed the local youths of the incident. It was after the youths from Amphreng villages went to enquire about the incident from the tea stall owner, that another clashes erupted as the tea stall owner along with other Bengali’s present, threaten the local youths of Amphreng villages with sharp weapons.

Later, it was alleged, the Bengalis residing at Refugee Colony has brought a group of four armed men coming in a white Bolero having registration number AS21 C5488 at the village, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among the local villagers of Amphreng.

Fearing another law and order problems which may arise in the near future, security measures has been beefed up in this border villages by the Ri Bhoi Police.

However, with the intervention of the MLA, Dasakhiatbha Lamare and MDC, Charles Marngar of Mawhati constituency on Wednesday, the situation has been brought under control and the two communities, the Lalung and the Bengali have also signed a compromising letter at Umsiang Police Outpost in presence of the Amphreng village headman, Nogen Lymphuid.

Speaking to newsmen, both the MLA and MDC of Mawhati constituency expressed grave concern over the incident which has affected peace and harmony among the people and that as the public representative, it was their duty to bring back peace and harmony in these border villages falling under Mawhati constituency in Ri Bhoi District.

However, regarding the alleged using of armed men by the Bengalis, the MLA and MDC said that the matter will be taken up accordingly with the concerned Government officials and Police to conduct and enquiry and act as per relevant sections of law.

Meanwhile, the MDC of Mawhati Constituency, Charles Marngar had also expressed concerned that the situation might arise again in the near future, and to prevent that from happening, he will soon hold a meeting between the traditional heads of Raid Maiong, Lymphuid, Amjong, Makdoh and Sakra on August 3 at Umsiang village.

