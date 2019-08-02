KSU demands strong measures to contain drug menace

SHILLONG: In view of increasing trend of drug abuse in Shillong city, the Khasi Students Union (KSU) have asked the State Government to immediately come up with strong mechanism to tackle the drug menace for once and all.

KSU President, Lambok Marngar on Friday said that the Union was very much concerned over the increasing drug abuse in Shillong and the matter was also taken up with the Home Minister, James Sangma.

“We believe that the government should come out with a strong policy and mechanism to tackle this menace once and for all,” he said.

Stating that the problem of drug menace is not confined only to Shillong but to the entire state, he lamented that the youths were getting affected in large numbers with the menace.

According to Marngag, it is high time for the Government to take measures or else it will be difficult to contain the problem in absence of a strong mechanism.

It may be mentioned that the KSU on several occasion have detected youths while indulging in drug abuse and KSU usually gives them counseling besides taking up the matter with their parents.

The concern of the NGOs assumes significance as menace of drug is spreading its vicious tentacles across the city and other parts of the state

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills District station apprehended two women and seized 32 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 393.38 gram estimated to cost around Rs 74.74 lakh.

Prior to the seizure, the ANTF last month had arrested another woman and seized around 500 grams of heroin.

Irked with the problem, the Shillong Police are now also keen to take action against those whose premises are being used by drug leader as per section 25 of the NDPS Act.