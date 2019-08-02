Khandu, Sonowal advocate climate resilient, pro-farmer agriculture practices

GUWAHATI: A day-long North East Regional Conference on Transformation of Indian Agriculture, organised by Government of Arunachal Pradesh in association with TERI and FICCI was held in Guwahati on Friday.

The focus of the conference was to gather valuable inputs and suggestions for preparing a roadmap for Transformation of Indian Agriculture in the next few years. The objective of this conference is to derive inputs from all the NE states and Industries which will be compiled in a report for submission to the High Powered Committee formed by the NITI Aayog in the next meeting to be held on 16th August, 2019 at Mumbai.

The Conference was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and with participation of a host of agricultural scientists, technocrats, government representatives, representatives from the industries and administrators from across the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, who is also a Member of the High-Powered Committee on Transformation of Indian Agriculture, said that a time has come when all the policy makers and technocrats need to focus on sustainable and resurgent Agriculture which shall be robust, productive, climate resilient and pro farmer oriented. The aim is to make policy decision on existing Acts concerning Agriculture produce marketing, Contract farming, Essential Commodities Act (ECA) etc., as per the Terms of Reference of the NITI Aayog to provide the Agriculture sector a paradigm shift in the next few years to enhance farmers income.

Addressing the conference, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said there is a need to prioritise the Agriculture sector for a sustainable economic uplift of the farmers. He also emphasised in having a proper roadmap for the inclusive growth of the agriculture & allied sector.

Sonowal reiterated the need for a focus planning and policy documentation in view of the increasing demand for food crops. He also expressed his view in having a state specific changes in the prevalent Acts and rules governing the Agriculture and modify to suit the farmers interests.

The High-Powered Committee for Transformation of Indian Agriculture, which is headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has been holding a series of conferences across the country for preparing a roadmap for the Agriculture sector, which will be submitted to the Government of India in the next few weeks.

Ranjit Barthakur chairman, FICCI, NE region has stressed in afforestation , waste management, agro-tourism , sustainable use of natural resources and rural development.