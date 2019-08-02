India eves enter boxing semis

New Delhi: Asian gold-medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), along with two others Indians, entered the semi-finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia. India Open gold medallist Neeraj (57kg) and former world youth bronze-medallist Jony (60kg) were the other two to make the semi-finals on Wednesday night. A bronze-medallist from the Strandja Memorial Cup earlier this year, Lovlina defeated Russia’s Anastasiya Sigaeva 5-0 to be assured of a medal. (PTI)