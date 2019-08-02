India A reduce West Indies A to 243/5

Port of Spain: Montcin Hodge and Shamarh Brooks hit half-centuries but India A bowlers fought back with a flurry of wickets in the final session to reduce the West Indies A to 243 for five on the opening day of the second unofficial Test, here.

Opting to bat, West Indies made a promising start with Hodge (65) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (36 off 119) raising a 87-run opening stand on Sunday. Medium pacer Sandeep Warrier provided India A with the first breakthrough when he sent back Brathwaite in the 40th over.

Hodge and Brooks (53) then stitched a 62-run partnership before the Indian bowlers struck thrice to dismiss dismiss the duo and Sunil Ambris (12), who was trapped leg before wicket off a Krishnappa Gowtham delivery.

Hanuma Vihari, five picked up a wicket each providing breakthroughs to not allow the hosts take opening day’s honours. (PTI)