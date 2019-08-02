Huawei launches Y9 Prime 2019 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday launched its first phone with a pop-up selfie camera, Y9 Prime 2019, in India for Rs 15,990.

While the device would be available for Amazon Prime customers starting August 7, for regular customers the product would be available on Amazon starting from August 8, the company said.

“Our first-ever pop-up selfie camera will redefine the way people take selfies, making it a true Pop-up King. Added to this, the large full view screen makes it the ideal device for immersive entertainment, in true sense of the term,” Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told reporters here.

The device offers a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710 processor, paired with 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera houses a 16MP sensor.

The phone houses a 4,000mAh battery and ships with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. (IANS)