Heroin worth Rs 75L seized, two held in city

SHILLONG: The menace of drug is spreading its vicious tentacles across the city and other parts of the state with suppliers now using the Guwahati-Shillong Road instead of the conventional Shillong-Silchar Road to bring drugs into the state.

Sources said recent seizures have established that the drug mafia is using the GS Road to bring their consignment of supplies to the state.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills District, along with personnel from Madanrting police station apprehended Vansosiem (38) of Manipur and Kimboi Hmar and seized 32 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 393.38 gram estimated to cost around Rs 74.74 lakh.

Police said the arrested persons were being interrogated and further arrests are likely to be made in view of the ongoing investigation into the alleged supply of narcotics from Manipur to Shillong.