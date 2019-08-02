Football trials

SHILLONG: Football Academy of Meghalaya will be conducting trial in JOWAI West Jaintia Hills District. For the elite squad that will take part in the youth I-Leaque 2019-2020. The trials will help to acknowledge the Underrated Young talent of the region who have been producing many exceptional players in the country. The Venue and timing of the trials will be Jowai, Madan Jrisalein on August 3 at 9:00 AM. Players under the age group of U-11, U-13 and U-15 born before 2008, 2007 and 2005 are requested to come along with theirs orginals documents . Scan Birth Certificates will not be entertained and anyone found using scaned documents will be dismissed from the field. For more information may contact :9383143011;8837035740