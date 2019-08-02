Elisabeth Moss loves flawed characters

Hollywood actress Elisabeth Moss feels flawed characters — that could be weak or strong, powerful or vulnerable — are relatable to the audience. Moss will be seen in thriller The Kitchen alongside Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. The actress feels the protagonists have flaws, and that’s what drew her to the project. “I think it’s their complexity. The fact that they are not drawn in black and white, the fact that they’re flawed. Sometimes weak, sometimes strong, sometimes powerful, and sometimes vulnerable. That’s very true of the all humans, I find, and it’s what makes these characters relatable,” Moss said. (IANS)