Atletico blank MLS All-Stars

Orlando: Portuguese teen sensation Joao Felix came off the bench to score a superb goal Wednesday as Atletico Madrid blanked the Major League Soccer All-Stars 3-0 at rain-soaked Exploria Stadium.Marcos Llorente, signed from city rivals Real this summer for $42 million, had put the Spanish side ahead in the first half before 19 year-old, $134 million striker Felix scored a brilliant second to decide a match that failed to spark into action, a swathe of changes on both teams contributing to a decidedly low-tempo affair. Diego Costa’s late third was no more than the visitors deserved. (AFP)