Air India dampener after IndiGo ecstasy

SHILLONG: Less than two weeks after the people of the state rejoiced over an additional IndiGo flight connecting Shillong and Kolkata, the state is now looking at the possibility of Air India withdrawing its services from the sector from August 10.

This was disclosed during a hearing on a writ application in the High Court of Meghalaya here on Monday.

The writ application has been filed by the Registrar General of the High Court.

Counsel for two respondents, K Paul, told the two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew, that Air India which is operating flights from Kolkata to Shillong and back is withdrawing their operation with effect from August 10.

The Court has accordingly issued notice to Air India. S Thapa, counsel, on behalf of Air India and shall inform the Court regarding the stand of Air India on the next date of hearing scheduled for August 6.

It may be mentioned that IndiGo Airlines started operations in the Shillong-Kolkata sector from July 20 to become the second airline to do so after Air India.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had himself flown on the inaugural flight from Kolkata to Shillong. The start of the service was seen as a boost to aviation services in this part of the world, but the joy could turn out to be short-lived if Air India indeed calls it quits.

During Monday’s hearing, the Court was also apprised of the various obstacles coming in the way of granting permission for landing of bigger aircraft, according to the order made available on Thursday.

The obstacles include church building, houses, huts, trees, electric poles and others.

K Paul referred to the affidavit of June 27 filed by MR Synrem, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport Department. He drew the attention of the Court to the affidavit describing various obstacles which are coming in the way of granting permission for landing of bigger aircraft.

N Mozika, senior counsel appearing for Airports Authority of India, submitted that in terms of the last order dated July 15, Manoj Kumar Nayak, who is presently serving as Airport Director, Shillong Airport, has filed an affidavit mentioning various obstacles essentially required to be removed before permission could be granted for landing of bigger aircraft.

During the hearing, counsel for respondents submitted that it would be appropriate to get the matter of feasibility of landing of bigger aircraft examined by an independent body for which he suggested that responsible officers/officials from Survey of India may be called.

After hearing learned counsel for the parties, it was directed that the responsible officers/officials of the Survey of India shall be present in the Court on the next date of hearing.

A. Paul, Assistant Solicitor General assured the Court that on the next date of hearing, the responsible officers/officials from Survey of India will be present.