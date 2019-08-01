Work on Mawlai bypass to start this month

SHILLONG: In what can be termed as a good news for the citizens of Shillong, the work on long pending Mawlaii Bypass is set to be startedlater this month. Once the road is completed, volume of traffic along the Guwahati- Shillong road is expected to reduce by at least 30 percent.

Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said that the target was to complete the road by this month. He said that the road was almost completed and only final touches were being given in one two stretches of the road.

“I will be requesting the Chief Minister soon to inaugurate the road project,” he said.

He also informed that the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong recently met and apprised him about the need to make Mawkynroh Police outpost operational as there are fears that there that anti-social activities may take place once the road is operationalized.

“ I am taking up the matter with the Home Minister and we would like to simultaneously start the police outpost as well as the road,” he said while adding that the proposed police outpost would also help in regulating traffic along the road.

Reacting to a query, the Deputy Chief Minister informed that there has been a huge cost escalation as far as the road project was concerned and initially the budget of the road was Rs 11 crores but thee previous contractor could not complete the work and new contractor was allotted the work and now the cost of the project is Rs 21 crore.

He also claimed that the traffic congestion along the GS road will reduce by 30 percent once the road is oprerationalized.

The road, which is more than 7 km, connects the NEHU junction near the proposed ISBT in Mawiong

On completion of the Mawlai bypass, vehicles coming from Guwahati and Ri Bhoi can be diverted through the new road which is expected to be a breather for Shillong especially for the residents of Mawlai.