West Indies A make good start against India A

Port of Spain: West Indies A made a promising start against India A in the second unofficial Test with openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Montcin Hodge taking their team to 71 for no loss at lunch on day one here Wednesday.

Brathwaite was batting on 29 off 95 balls and Hodge on 38 off 91 in the morning session which comprised 31 overs. West Indies, who trail 0-1 in the three-match series, opted to bat at the Queen’s Park Oval.

With Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini joining the national team in the United States for the T20 series, India A made some interesting choices for their playing eleven.

The team, captained by Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, left out spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was the architect of its win in the series opener with a 10-wicket haul, batsman Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.(PTI)