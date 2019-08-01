Unidentified men torch vehicle

TURA: Police are investigating claims made by a man whose vehicle was torched by unidentified men that he was fired upon at Dingok bazaar, near Bajengdoba, on Tuesday night, even as investigations appear to rule it out.

Claybirth Marak of Raja Apal village in Bajengdoba filed an FIR with Bajengdoba police on Wednesday alleging that a group of men assaulted him, fired in the air and later torched his maruti alto car when he stopped at Dingok bazaar on the night of Tuesday to relieve himself.

In his FIR Marak claimed that he was returning to his home in Raja Apal from Mendipathar market and had halted at the roadside Dingok bazaar located on the main highway when five unidentified men accosted him and began assaulting him. He fled and returned the next morning only to find his vehicle burnt.

However, police sources reveal that although the torching of his vehicle appeared to be true, yet, there has been no indication or evidence to connect the case to any firing incident.

Police are not ruling out other angles to the story and have cast doubts on the version given by the ‘victim’ since the incident occurred way beyond his home turf of Raja Apal.