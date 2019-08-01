UDP leaders want kin to take up unfinished task

SHILLONG/SOHRA: With the Shella seat falling vacant following the demise of its MLA Donkupar Roy, who is also the president of United Democratic Party (UDP), the present UDP leadership voiced that it can be filled by one of his children.

Hinting that the legacy of Roy will continue through the family line, working president, Metbah Lyngdoh said the people should not be saddened as the house of Roy will come up with a leader to follow in the footsteps of their father. As for the party, Lyngdoh said the UDP will follow in the footsteps of Roy as a team.

Lyngdoh was speaking at the funeral service held at Roy’s home at Mawpun, Sohra on Wednesday.

Speaking at the state funeral programme, another working president, Bindo Lanong echoed the sentiments of Lyngdoh and said that continuing the political legacy of Roy falls on the shoulders of his children.

“Someone from his home……someone to continue the legacy of the father which will be for the benefit of the people. It is something that needs meticulous thinking and will not do it in haste and will decide at the proper time,” he said.