State bids adieu to Roy

Speaker laid to rest in his own land at Shella

SOHRA: In pouring rain on Wednesday, thousands bid adieu to their leader and Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Donkupar Roy, who passed away on Sunday, at the state funeral.

Despite the poor road condition and inclement weather, people thronged the Sohra stadium.

Only a short stretch of the road leading to the stadium is blacktopped while the rest is unpaved dirt track.

The rain made the condition of the road worse, but that did not deter thousands of people from making their way to the stadium.

Befitting tributes were paid to Roy, also a former chief minister, at the state funeral before the mortal remains were taken to Shella for the burial.

Sohra lived up to its reputation of one-time rain capital of the world forcing even the personnel of the state police to offer the 21-gun salute at the state funeral from inside an enclosure, the bullets from their guns ripping through the cloth ceiling.

The funeral was attended by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Cabinet Ministers, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, MLAs, elected representatives from ADCs, dignitaries representing various political parties and traditional bodies, senior government functionaries, family, friends and well wishers.

During his short condolence speech, the chief minister recalled his experiences working with the departed leader whose experience and wisdom was always there to guide everyone.

Recollecting his days as a finance minister in 2008 during the tenure of Roy as the chief minister, Conrad reminded everyone of his humble and amiable personality.

He had a simple way of looking at things and a very firm way of making decisions, he said. He contributed immensely to the state. Above all he was a good human being who always put service before self, he said.

Mukul said that the deceased leader was one such who always put the needs of the people and the state before everything else. He joined politics to ameliorate the sufferings and problems of the people.

“I had the privilege of working with him and while taking decisions in the larger interest of the state he was always a source of guidance and inspiration,” he said.

“We have lost a great leader, leader of the masses and a leader who had so much commitment and dedication for the people, he said. Among others who offered their condolences were Renikton L Tongkhar on behalf of MDA and TD Shira Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Later, as the funeral cortege reached Jatap in Shella, school children lined up on both sides of the road to receive the body.

The mortal remains of Roy were finally laid to rest in his own land in Jatap. Here again, despite the rain, thousands of people followed their leader till he was finally buried.

As the body was lowered, there was a sense of departure and void leaving many in tears.

Earlier, his home at Mawpun in Sohra was chock-a-bloc with people, a testimony to the immense love the Late leader enjoyed.

All roads seemed to lead to Mawpun on Wednesday. Assorted vehicles, some flying the flag of UDP he headed till he breathed his last filled the road.

A pandal was erected on the premises allowing people to get shelter from the rain. Latecomers missed the limited seats inside the pandal, but they did not turn back, choosing to stand with their umbrellas open to protect themselves from the pelting rain.

The chief minister and his wife, cabinet ministers, MLAs, MDCs and party functionaries started trickling in to pay their last respects to the veteran politician, who represented Shella for seven terms in the Assembly since 1988.

Speaking at the service in his home, working president of UDP, Metbah Lyngdoh, said Roy had left the party orphaned and recalled that he was a man of principles, hard working and a committed person. He said Roy propounded the notion that the era of betrayal has gone.

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC Teiñwell Dkhar recalled that when he was a unit leader in the Khasi Students Union (KSU), he and others persuaded Roy to contest elections and added that Roy won without the use of money power.

Dkhar recollected that Roy used to tell him to be matured as a politician.

Dkhar, who was also close to Roy, outlined two priorities of the latter– education and better road connectivity.

“According to Dr Don, if you love your community, then you must work hard and get better education to ensure that influx does not take place,” he said adding that the proposed site of National Institute of Technology (NIT) was brought to Sohra at his initiative.

According to Dkhar, Roy’s yearning to get a new district of South East Khasi Hills District remained unfulfilled.

UDP working president Bindo Lanong would echo Dkhar later at the state funeral about Roy’s dream of a new district.

BG Momin, UDP leader from Garo Hills, said Roy was a matured and able leader.

Other speakers were the headman of Shella and Sordar of Saitsohpen, his relative.

The funeral service was conducted by the Jaiaw Presbyterian Church.