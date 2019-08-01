Son remembers Roy’s passion for music, chess

Conrad in tears for losing father figure

SOHRA: Balajied Kupar Synrem, the son of late Donkupar Roy, narrated a different facet of his father during the state funeral held at Sohra on Tuesday.

According to Synrem, music and chess were dear to him and he was an avid reader.

As he narrated about the relationship of Roy with his children, Synrem cried. With his father busy in politics, he said there were times when they never saw him as he was busy with the state administration.

Sharing an incident in 1997, he said his father spoke about the symbol of the UDP, the ‘drum’ (Ka bom).

“My father said that the drum is a symbol of music and people are attracted to music”, Synrem said.

Synrem expressed hope that the new Speaker will accomplish the task of completing the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the ideas of Roy must live on and his vision must be competed. According to the chief minister, the biggest tribute to him is to celebrate his life and thank him.

The chief minister was unable to hold back his tears when he said, “Today, I feel I lost my father again. He was not only a leader but a father figure.”

Conrad observed that under his leadership, the United Democratic Party (UDP) grew from strength to strength and as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, he conducted the House session in the most efficient manner.

Recalling the time he served as Finance Minister under the leadership of Roy as CM, Conrad said, “I learnt about administration from him. He guided me and we will remember him as a good human being. He taught me that the biggest thing in life and politics is trust. He is a person who practiced what he preached.”

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma said that Roy was a leader who never wanted vindictive politics but he was a victim of vindictive politics.

Mukul had approached Roy with an offer to join a national party and even the Congress.

Mukul recalled and said, “He (Roy) said it is more difficult to manage your party than to run a government.”

UDP working president Bindo Lanong said that Roy had an instinct that his days will be limited which he expressed in one way or the other. His voice broke as he said, “We will miss him so dearly.”

The general secretary of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said, “He (Roy) was a man who dreamt of the unity of regional parties.”

He said that Roy had related to him that there is a need to sacrifice the interests of regional parties for the cause of unity and Renikton expressed disappointment that Roy left this task incomplete.

With a thrust on regionalism, Roy had articulated the need to strengthen and unify all the regional parties and he was instrumental in forming the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) comprising UDP and HSPDP.