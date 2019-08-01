Root and Paine’s different paths to captaincy

Birmingham: One seemed destined to be a Test captain at 23; the other was thrust into the leadership following an extraordinary crisis and not long after he’d thought of quitting cricket.

When England’s Joe Root and Australia’s Tim Paine walk out for the toss prior to the first Ashes opener at Edgbaston starting Thursday they will have taken very different routes to get there.

England used to put a premium on so-called ‘leadership qualities’, picking the captain ahead of the rest of the side, whereas Australia would select their best XI and appoint one of them as skipper. But an increasingly congested international schedule, which deprives Test regulars the chance of sustained captaincy experience in county cricket, prompted a change in England’s approach.

When Root took over in 2017, he had been a captain in just four first-class matches, one of which saw him dubbed “Craptain” by his Yorkshire team-mates after Middlesex chased down a target of 472. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann voiced fears that captaincy would have a negative impact on Root’s run-scoring. Root’s responded with a match-winning 190 against South Africa at Lord’s, in his first match in charge, and a century in England’s first day-night Test, against West Indies at Edgbaston. Paine’s road to the captaincy was far more rocky and not just because of a belief that wicketkeepers already have enough to do in the field. He was set to retire in 2017 and take a job with a cricket equipment manufacturer, yet by March 2018 he was Australia’s captain. Paine made his Australia debut in a neutral Test against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2009 and he appeared the heir to Brad Haddin as the long-term wicketkeeper. (AFP)