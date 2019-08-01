PWD’s failure to repair roads forces residents to undertake work

TURA: The negligence of the PWD Department in North Garo Hills to repair a section of the national highway and other local roads under the department has compelled the local people to come out and initiate repairs on their own.

Residents of Bakrapara Village under Resubelpara in North Garo Hills on Thursday came together to repair the nearby National Highway and other local roads in the vicinity. The decision to undertake the repairs came after repeated complaints to the concerned authority and meetings with the local MLA failed to evoke a response.

“We have given up depending on the government to repair these roads. Our hopes have been dashed and we are now doing it on our own with our own resources,” informed Jessy G Momin, a local resident.

According to the residents, all roads under District Headquarters Resubelpara including those around it are in dilapidated condition posing hardships to pedestrians, school students and cyclists especially during the rainy seasons.

“One should see the massive potholes at Mendipathar Bazzar area and the approach road towards Soksan Timber Bridge. We had voted for change, but change is yet to be ushered in even after a year and half of governance,” the residents lamented. The residents feel that despite their plight they have nowhere else to go and unless the High Court takes suo moto cognizance of the matter, the roads will always remain the same. “We have lost all hope in the government,” they added.