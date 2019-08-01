Pre-sale launched for BACARDI NH7 Weekender

SHILLONG: The much-awaited pre-sale for India’s happiest music festival, to be held in Pune and Meghalaya this November, began from Thursday and this year, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender (conceptualised by OML) celebrates 10 years of giving its many loyal fans and attendees the happiest weekend of the year with electrifying live performances across multiple genres of music.

To commemorate year 10, the festival is letting the first 100 early bird buyers purchase pre-sale tickets for the Pune edition at the 2010 prices! Pre-sale tickets for Meghalaya are also available, with special rates for fans under 21 years of age.

The festival will be hosted in Meghalaya on 1-2 November, 2019, and in Pune from 29 November – 1 December, 2019.

Pre-sale for Regular and Under 21 Season tickets for the Meghalaya edition — its fifth appearance in the state — are available to fans at early bird prices of ₹1750 and ₹1200 respectively.

To celebrate 10 editions of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender in its home city Pune, the first 100 Regular Season ticket buyers as well as the first 100 Under 21 Season ticket buyers, will be able to purchase tickets at the same rate as they sold way back in 2010 — ₹750 for Under 21 Season tickets and ₹1500 for Regular Season tickets.

After the first 100 tickets in each category are sold out, pre-sale tickets will be available for ₹2000 for Under 21 tickets and₹3000 for Regular Season tickets.

Since its inception by OML 10 years ago, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has featured over 600 artists from India and around the world across a variety of genres to over 600,000 fans.

Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019 promises to feature multiple genres, with international headliners and varied names from the Indian music scene. The lineup will be out soon, so stay tuned.