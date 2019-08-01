NSF pledges action against ILP defaulters

Federation to conduct random checks across Nagaland

GUWAHATI: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has decided to carry out random checks and verification of inner line permit (ILP) holders in Nagaland and take immediate action against defaulters.

The federation, while expressing concern over influx of illegal immigrants into the state in the wake of alleged improper implementation of ILP in the state, has directed its federating units to effectively carry out the role of monitoring and verifying any matter related to this issue.

In a statement made available to this correspondent on Thursday, NSF president Ninoto Awomi said that lack of stringent implementation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF), 1873 and the exclusion of Dimapur district from the purview of ILP have made the district a safe haven for illegal immigrants.

“We are perturbed that ILP has not been properly implemented in the state and influx of illegal immigrants is posing a demographic threat to the indigenous inhabitants,” Awomi said.

The federation further demanded that the government should not mix Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) with the ILP regime as the RIIN issue is under the consideration of the committee set up by the state government recently.

“The government should not further delay the implementation of ILP due to RIIN or any other reasons whatsoever and put in place an effective mechanism to protect genuine citizens. A time-bound period for ILP implementation in the state (including Dimapur district) should be made effective immediately,” he said.

The federation alleged that successive governments have miserably failed to implement and execute the ILP diligently for more than six decades.

“Instead they have allowed the racket to flourish over the years. There is no better document to regulate the flow of tourists and control the influx of illegal immigrants than the ILP,” he added.