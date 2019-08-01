NEHU students protest delay exam results

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Hills University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) staged a sit-in demonstration on Thursday at the Examination Block protesting the delay in the release of results of the Sixth Semester by NEHU.

“We will continue with the sit-in demonstration as long as the results are not declared. We oppose the system of administration in NEHU and we are staging the indefinite strike so that there will be a difference in the system of administration in the days to come ” NEHUSU president, Genuica Majaw said.

The NEHUSU leaders were irked at the apathy of the NEHU administration since the delay in releasing the results has affected lakhs of students who are studying in colleges affiliated to NEHU.

She informed that the examination of the Sixth Semester since March and many months have passed yet the results are not declared. She went on to say that students of different colleges are struggling as admissions in Universities such as JNU, DU, Dibrugarh University etc., have passed the deadline.

