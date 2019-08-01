Man murders brother-in-law, dumps body in well in EGH

TURA: Angered over the ‘ill treatment’ meted out to his sister, a man bludgeoned his brother-in-law to death and dumped his body into an abandoned ring well before surrendering to police in Williamnagar on Wednesday morning. He has been placed under arrest.

The accused Birik D Shira (36) of Nengchigen village in Shallang, West Khasi Hills, currently residing in Kusimkolgre locality of Williamnagar town in East Garo Hills, appeared at the town’s police station at 8 am to confess that he had murdered his sister’s husband during the night.

The accused told police that he went to his sister’s residence at Balsrigittim locality of Williamnagar and murdered her husband, Francis G Momin alias Dingkam sometime after midnight. He then took the body to an abandoned well in the compound and dumped it.

When police arrived at the site, they found the body inside a narrow well, but attempts to retrieve it were hampered by the lack of oxygen inside. It was only after 1 pm that the body was brought up and taken for a post mortem, informed East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police RTG Momin.