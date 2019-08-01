India a threat to WI: Bishop

New Delhi: Bowling great Ian Bishop feels India have emerged as a better Test team when it comes to performing in foreign conditions and that’s why West Indies will find it difficult to beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the upcoming two-match Test series in August.

The Indian Test side has performed considerably well in the recent years. While their record is unmatchable at home, India have played according to their status of number one-ranked Test team in away conditions as well.

Last year, India registered their first-ever Test series win in Australia. Before that, they played well in England in the five-match series. (IANS)