Guwahati-Shillong Rd new drug supply route





SHILLONG: The menace of drug abuse is ever increasing in Shillong and other parts of the state.

Drug suppliers are now using the Guwahati-Shillong route to send the supply to Shillong instead of the conventional Silchar- Shillong route.

Sources said that there had been many instances which indicate that drug mafia is now using Guwahati-Shillong route to send their supplies to Shillong though earlier, they were using the Silchar- Shillong route.

Sources also said that the Shillong Police are now trying their best to cut the chain of supply of the drug mafia to stop them from sending drugs to Shillong.

Meanwhile, in the continuous effort to control the supply chain of drugs from other States into Meghalaya, the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) team of East Khasi Hills District, along with officers and staff of Madanriting Police Station apprehended one Vansosiem, 38 of Manipur.

She is presently staying at Demthring Block-I. The cops seized 32 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 393.38 grams, street value of which is approximately Rs. 74,74,220.

Police said that the the investigation was still going on and one more lady Kimboi Hmar has been arrested.

Police are not ruling out further arrests and investigating the criminal conspiracy involved in bringing alleged contraband from Manipur to Shillong.