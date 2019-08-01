East Garo Hills reviews Jal Shakti implementation

TURA: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, held a review meeting on the centre’s water conservation pet project Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) with all the line departments and the institutional heads at his office chamber on Thursday.

With a view to sensitize and familiarize the people with the JSA, the meeting decided to organize one-day rallies in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Bharat Scouts and Guides. The Krishi Vigiyan Kendra (KVK) had been entrusted with organizing farmer melas.

The awareness campaign on JSA involving the Art and Culture groups will also be organized throughout the district.