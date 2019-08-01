Demand for S-E Khasi Hills dist

SHILLONG: Demand for upgradation of the Sohra Civil Sub-Division into a district has resurfaced with the South East Khasi Hills District Demand Forum asking the state government to make the announcement as a mark of respect to Donkupar Roy who was laid to rest in Shella on Wednesday.

The joint secretary of the Forum, John W. Thabah, said they would seek an audience with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to press for their demand.

“The government should show respect to Roy by honouring his wish for creation of South East Khasi Hills District,” he said.

Stating that Roy had taken keen interest in getting the long- pending demand fulfilled, Thabah recalled that the late leader had told the Forum to keep fighting hard to ensure that the matter reaches its logical conclusion.

Thabah noted that Roy was a pillar of strength in Shella and Sohra and his death was a great loss to the constituency.

“As members of the Forum, we feel that Roy’s demise is a setback to our efforts for upgradation of Sohra Civil Sub-Division to a full-fledged district,” he said, while adding that the Forum would reiterate its commitment to pursue the matter in full earnest.