DBC Tura holds Swachhta Pakhwada to highlight importance of community sanitation

TURA: Members of the National Service Scheme unit of Don Bosco College, Tura, launched the inaugural programme of Swachhta Pakhwada in its sprawling campus on Thursday, with West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, inaugurating the event while its message was delivered by Dr Jadambe Momin, Registrar for Birth and Death of Tura Municipal Board.

Swachhta Pakhwada is observed by the country’s Woman and Child Development ministry to spread “swachhta” awareness and implementation across the country with a focus on the role of women and children in taking a leadership role for community led sanitation initiatives. It has been realised that lack of sanitation and hygiene has a far reaching impact on women and children’s health and safety, dignity, education and livelihood.

Addressing the gathering at Don Bosco College, Ram Singh pointed out that the initiative of cleaning and keeping the environment clean is not only of the NSS volunteers but of all students. “The college needs to take initiative to include all students to be responsible in keeping the environment clean and green,” he said. He highlighted the fact that students these days do not voluntarily come forward for social service. He exhorted the students to be environment conscious people with a love for the environment.

Earlier, students of the college presented a musical number on importance of health and hygience, to kick start the programme.

Dr Jadambe Momin, highlighted on cleanliness, hygiene and its impact on human health. He said that humans should be hygienic at the personal, domestic and public level. He spoke on various sickness and epidemics that is caused due to unhygienic behavior of people.

The whole programme Action Plans were discussed during the inaugural programme. The action plans include cleaning of the college campus, cleaning of the TB hospital in Tura, awareness programme for the people of the locality, visit to the adopted village and the declaration of a Green College which will be held on 15th August.

During the inaugural programme, the Deputy Commissioner administered the Swachhta Oath to the volunteers. Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries while Prof Sanjeev Taijom Lyngdoh, Programme Officer proposed the vote of thanks.