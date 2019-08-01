Contradictory claims on state’s financial position

SHILLONG: The state government has aired contradictory views on the financial position of the state.

While Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, during the July 28 conclave of the Himalayan States in Mussoorie, had admitted the financial crunch, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the finance of the state is manageable.

Conrad had said in the conclave that given Meghalaya’s ‘fragile’ financial situation and the need to make critical investments, the 15th Finance Commission should provide financial assistance.

During the visit of 15th Finance Commission to the state, the government had demanded special package to tide over the crisis.

The state government is spending Rs 1000 crore annually for salary and pension of the employees.

Adding to the financial crunch is the loss of revenue due to the NGT ban on coal mining in the state.

Recently, the chief minister had submitted an additional memorandum to the 15th Finance panel chairman in New Delhi.

In the supplementary demand, the chief minister had sought Rs 4,340 crore as assistance for implementation of many projects during 2020-25.