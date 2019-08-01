Centre puts state road projects on hold

SHILLONG: The dream of connecting major national highways in Meghalaya with four-lane roads under Bharatmala project will take a while to be translated into reality as the Centre has kept all the projects under the programme in the country on hold.

An official from the PWD informed that there were plans to construct four-lane roads right from Shillong bypass till Ratacherra, but the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed all the state governments that projects that were taken up under Bharatmala will be kept on hold.

When asked if the Centre has assigned any reason for holding up the projects, the official said that they were unaware of it, but the ministry has told the government that these would be taken up only in 2022-2023.

It may be mentioned that as many as nine road projects in Meghalaya, including Dudhnoi-Damra, Damra-Nengkra, Kalain-Panchgram, Nengkra-Williamnagar, Mawlyngkhung- Mawryngkneng (Shillong Bypass), Jowai-Ratacherra, Ratacherra-Kalain, Mawryngkneng-West Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills-Jowai, covering a total distance of almost 305 kilometers, were supposed to be taken up under the Bharatmala project in the state.

However, officials assured that the road projects will definitely be taken up in Meghalaya, though at a later stage.

It may be mentioned that the Centre was supposed to invest over Rs 4,400 crore in the nine road projects.

It may be mentioned that the Bharatmala Pariyojana is a centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Centre.

Special emphasis will be given on providing connectivity to far-flung border and rural areas, including the tribal and backward areas.